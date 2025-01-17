WWE News: Triple H Produces Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga Entrance In New Video, Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal Appear In Music Video

– Triple H posted a video of his producing Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga’s entrance ahead of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The WWE CCO posted the video on Friday that you can check out below, which features him as he directs how the entrance should be produced on TV.

Triple H wrote:

“Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’ In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer. @jacobfatu_wwe #SmackDown”

– NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal appeared in the music video for Not Enough Space’s new song “Solace In Silence.” You can see the video below, which features Paxley and Bernal as attendees at a funeral: