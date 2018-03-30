WWE, Triple H And More Send Well-Wishes to Arnold Schwarzenegger After Open Heart Surgery

WWE, Triple H and other stars have sent well-wishes to Arnold Schwarzenegger after the actor and WWE Hall of Famer underwent open heart surgery on Friday. Schwarzenegger underwent the emergency surgery on Friday after complications developed in a less-invasive surgery to replace a catheter valve.

You can see posts below from social media, as well as WWE.com’s article:

WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open-heart surgery

2015 WWE Hall of Famer, movie megastar and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly in stable condition following emergency open-heart surgery in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The website reports that Schwarzenegger suffered complications during a catheter valve replacement, requiring an open-heart procedure that, as reported by TMZ, lasted “several hours.”

As revealed by Schwarzenegger spokesperson Daniel Ketchell, the action icon’s first words after the procedure were actually “I’m back,” in reference to his blockbuster “Terminator” films.

WWE wishes Arnold all the best on his road to recovery.