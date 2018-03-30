wrestling / News
WWE, Triple H And More Send Well-Wishes to Arnold Schwarzenegger After Open Heart Surgery
WWE, Triple H and other stars have sent well-wishes to Arnold Schwarzenegger after the actor and WWE Hall of Famer underwent open heart surgery on Friday. Schwarzenegger underwent the emergency surgery on Friday after complications developed in a less-invasive surgery to replace a catheter valve.
You can see posts below from social media, as well as WWE.com’s article:
WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open-heart surgery
2015 WWE Hall of Famer, movie megastar and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly in stable condition following emergency open-heart surgery in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
The website reports that Schwarzenegger suffered complications during a catheter valve replacement, requiring an open-heart procedure that, as reported by TMZ, lasted “several hours.”
As revealed by Schwarzenegger spokesperson Daniel Ketchell, the action icon’s first words after the procedure were actually “I’m back,” in reference to his blockbuster “Terminator” films.
WWE wishes Arnold all the best on his road to recovery.
Thinking of @Schwarzenegger after hearing the news of his open heart surgery today. Sending you strength for a speedy recovery my friend.
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 30, 2018
🙏🏻My prayers are with you @schwarzenegger ! When I heard the news my heart sank! You are such a strong person & a fighter at that! I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS NIGHT, when we sat & had a glass of wine together sharing some amazing words of encouragement & to follow my dream & represent the fitness industry !! Now my thoughts and prayers are w/ you & your family! 🙏🏻 YOULL “BE BACK” in no time ! #strength #getwellsoon #getwell #fitness #arnoldschwarzenegger #bodybuilding #wwe #raw #prayers #prayer #recovery