WWE and Triple H Issue Statements on Passing of Kevin Sullivan

As noted earlier today, former WCW wrestler and booker ‘Taskmaster’ Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74. WWE has issued a statement on his passing, which you can read below.

WWE is saddened to learn Kevin Sullivan has passed away at age 74. A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries. As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring’s most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Road Warriors. He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world. The onetime “Taskmaster” also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW. WWE extends its condolences to Sullivan’s family, friends and fans.

Meanwhile, Triple H has also commented on the tragic news.

He wrote on Twitter: “Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”