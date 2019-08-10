wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Thanks Fans for Support of Connor’s Cure, Velveteen Dream Leads Tour of WWE 2K20 Trailer Set, Video of Superstars at Blue Jays Game
– Triple H shared a tweet yesterday thanking the fans who attended his Summerslam meet & greet with wife Stephanie McMahon in Toronto. The meet and greet was to benefit the charity Connor’s Cure and raised over $30,000. You can check out Triple H’s tweet and photos from the event below.
Triple H wrote, “Thank you to everyone that helped @StephMcMahon and I kick off #SummerSlam weekend and support @ConnorsCure. Tomorrow night we show the world #WeAreNXT… #NXTTakeOver: Toronto.”
Thank you to everyone that helped @StephMcMahon and I kick off #SummerSlam weekend and support @ConnorsCure. Tomorrow night we show the world #WeAreNXT… #NXTTakeOver: Toronto. pic.twitter.com/E5rFL9sSqm
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2019
– WWE released a video showing Velveteen Dream leading a tour of “Cocktail Party” set for the trailer for WWE 2K20. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and Braun Strowman attended a Toronto Blue Jays game in Toronto this week ahead of Summerslam. WWE released a video of them at the game, which you can see below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Fans Reportedly Complaining About Other Fans Shouting Offensive Remarks At NXT Events
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut