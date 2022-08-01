wrestling / News
WWE News: Funko Trish Stratus Pop! Figure, Clips From Latest WWE Rivals & Biography
– Funko tweeted a look at the new Trish Stratus figurine. You can check it out below:
Kick off your WWE collection with the exclusive, Diamond Collection POP! Trish Stratus. Jump on the chance to get an autographed version today! https://t.co/RoctW7kntH #Funko #FunkoPOP #WWE @trishstratuscom pic.twitter.com/MyO9cowU5Q
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 30, 2022
– WWE posted a video featuring Kurt Angle discussing his first meeting with Brock Lesnar that you can watch below, described as follows:
Kurt Angle describes Brock Lesnar as a “freak of nature” and recalls immediately challenging The Beast to a wrestling match after learning that Lesnar said he could beat Angle.
– WWE also posted a video where talks about his love for the company that you can see below, described as:
Two of the most competitive WWE Superstars of any era, Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle engaged in a legendary rivalry and pushed each other to incredible heights through some unforgettable matches.
