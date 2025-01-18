wrestling / News

WWE News: Full True Giants Documentary Online, Edge and Christian vs. Dudley Boyz From Royal Rumble 2001

January 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 2 Andre the Giant Image Credit: Steve Taylor/WWE

– WWE has posted the full “True Giants” documentary to the WWE Vault YouTube account. You can see the video below for the documentary, described as follows:

Marvel at the titans of the squared circle! This documentary provides an in-depth look at the greatest giants in wrestling history, including Andre the Giant, Yokozuna, Vader, Big Show and more!

– The Vault account also posted the full Royal Rumble 2001 match between The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian:

