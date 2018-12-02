WWE Tryouts Held Today in Chile

– The WWE Performance Center shared some photos on Twitter from the current WWE tryouts that are being held this weekend. You can check out the photos shared by the official WWE Performance Center account below.

Day one of the @wwe tryouts in Chile have been going on for six hours and still going strong. Do you have what it takes? Follow the WWEPC Instagram story for live coverage. pic.twitter.com/guHXffMd6Y — Performance Center (@WWEPC) December 2, 2018