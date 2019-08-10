More Details on WWE Tryouts in Toronto: More Names Confirmed

– As previously reportedlater published an article with more details on the tryouts and who is in attendance. WWE confirmed more names at the tryouts, including the following:

Scarlett Delgado – Olympic-style boxer and freestyle wrestler

Randy Arruda – student at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy

Michael Richard Blais – previously trained with Tyson Kidd in Calgary

Kaitlin Baki – Former martial artist; also wrestled as Kaitlin Diemond

19-year-old Maddison Miles was previously confirmed for the tryouts as well. You can check out the full details from WWE.com below: