More Details on WWE Tryouts in Toronto: More Names Confirmed
– As previously reportedlater published an article with more details on the tryouts and who is in attendance. WWE confirmed more names at the tryouts, including the following:
Scarlett Delgado – Olympic-style boxer and freestyle wrestler
Randy Arruda – student at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy
Michael Richard Blais – previously trained with Tyson Kidd in Calgary
Kaitlin Baki – Former martial artist; also wrestled as Kaitlin Diemond
19-year-old Maddison Miles was previously confirmed for the tryouts as well. You can check out the full details from WWE.com below:
WWE holds talent tryout in Toronto
Top prospects from Canada’s independent wrestling scene have their chance to impress WWE talent scouts at a tryout this week in Toronto, days before NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam come to the Queen City.
The camp is being led by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom with help from coach Serena Deeb, NXT Superstars Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Aliyah, as well as referee Darryl Sharma. William Regal, WWE’s Director of Talent Development, Head of Global Recruiting and NXT General Manager, is also on hand to evaluate the talent pool.
More than 40 attendees were invited to the tryout. The field of WWE hopefuls includes not only up-and-comers from the independent circuit, but also athletes with no prior sports-entertainment experience, such as Scarlett Delgado, a top-ranked Olympic-style boxer and freestyle wrestler from Ontario. Among the other notables in attendance are Randy Arruda, a 6-foot-5, 268-pound grappler who trains at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy; Michael Richard Blais of Alberta, who initially learned the ropes under Tyson Kidd in Calgary; and Kaitlin Baki, a former martial artist who has wrestled in eight countries under the ring alias “Kaitlin Diemond.”
For more information on WWE’s talent recruitment efforts, including how to apply for a tryout, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.
