WWE May Be Looking At Turning NXT Into A Touring Show

As previously reported, WWE NXT will be moving to network TV next year, as it will air on the CW starting in October 2024. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the deal, including WWE’s potential plans for the brand in the future.

It was noted that there has been discussions about moving tapings of NXT to arenas instead of holding shows at the Performance Center. It was stressed that nothing has been confirmed either way, it’s just something that was talked about when the deal with the CW was announced. With the increase in rights fees (which TKO said would be 70% higher than NXT on USA), the costs of touring a third brand would be taken care of.