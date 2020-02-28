WWE TV Deal In India Close To Being Done

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has either finalized or is close to finalizing a new TV deal for India, although an announcement has yet to be made. The current deal expired at the end of 2019 and they were hoping to have a new one before that. WWE has still been on television in the country under the terms of the previous contract. They were getting $34 million from the Indian market and it’s believed that this new deal will have more value than that. Some estimates have WWE getting $125 million per year, which would make India the #2 market behind the US. It’s also believed that BT Sport paid less than Sky did in the UK (who were paying $35 million). India is also getting an increase and will be around $60-61 million. It’s unlikely to help the WWE stock, however, as it was expected to do better.