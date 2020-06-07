WWE TV Taping Notes From Last Week, MVP Interrupted by Kevin Dunn, Reshoots for Otis vs. Corbin Match

– As previously reported, WWE started taping the Backlash 2020 event earlier today before the airing of NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The event is scheduled to debut on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 14. WrestlingInc.com has some additional notes from the last set of TV tapings.

According to the report, MVP was stopped while filming a promo for the last set of TV tapings. At one point, MVP called the people in the audience “NXT Superstars” during his promo. At that point, WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn, came onto the house P.A. system to stop MVP. He then informed MVP to call the audience members “Performance Center recruits.”

Additionally, when Otis and King Corbin were filming their matchup that aired on last Friday’s Smackdown, WWE had to film some reshoots for the match, during which, Otis received four spinebusters from Corbin.