wrestling / News
WWE Tweets Cryptic Message & Makes Strange Profile Changes, Quickly Deletes It
March 17, 2020 | Posted by
In a strange story, WWE briefly tweeted a strange message today that consisted of upside characters that translated to, “The Truth Will be Heard”.
The tweet ended up being deleted a few minutes later, along with other changes to the WWE Twitter profile which included the profile photo being changed to a solid black background and the bio being changed to, “Expose. W a t c h i n g. //”.
What any of this means is anybody’s guess.
wtf??? pic.twitter.com/PERETZfLTo
— sarah ٭ (@flairsnia) March 17, 2020
(h/t WrestlingInc)
