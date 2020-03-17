WWE Tweets Cryptic Message & Makes Strange Profile Changes, Quickly Deletes It

In a strange story, WWE briefly tweeted a strange message today that consisted of upside characters that translated to, “The Truth Will be Heard”.

The tweet ended up being deleted a few minutes later, along with other changes to the WWE Twitter profile which included the profile photo being changed to a solid black background and the bio being changed to, “Expose. W a t c h i n g. //”.

What any of this means is anybody’s guess.

