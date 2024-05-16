WWE Twitch Account Gets ‘Hacked,’ Reveals More Clues To QR Code

The WWE Twitch account got “hacked” on Thursday, with a video revealing more clues to the recent QR code teases. As Fightful notes, the company’s official Twitch account was taken over at 4 PM ET today and showed a video of The Fiend’s former therapist, who was listed as “missing” in a photo from the QR code that was shown on Monday night’s Raw.

Fightful notes that the video had several QR codes appear that showed previous videos and that the unnamed client of the therapist talks about showing someone their lies and seeing a beautiful vision, opening the door for family. When the therapist tries to delve deeper into that, the client said the therapist didn’t want to see it and said “I finally know my purpose and soon everyone will see.”

The client asks if the therapist “want[s] to meet them” and when asked who they mean, the video cuts to the missing person article on the therapist. The end of the video is below: