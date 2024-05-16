wrestling / News
WWE Twitch Account Gets ‘Hacked,’ Reveals More Clues To QR Code
The WWE Twitch account got “hacked” on Thursday, with a video revealing more clues to the recent QR code teases. As Fightful notes, the company’s official Twitch account was taken over at 4 PM ET today and showed a video of The Fiend’s former therapist, who was listed as “missing” in a photo from the QR code that was shown on Monday night’s Raw.
Fightful notes that the video had several QR codes appear that showed previous videos and that the unnamed client of the therapist talks about showing someone their lies and seeing a beautiful vision, opening the door for family. When the therapist tries to delve deeper into that, the client said the therapist didn’t want to see it and said “I finally know my purpose and soon everyone will see.”
The client asks if the therapist “want[s] to meet them” and when asked who they mean, the video cuts to the missing person article on the therapist. The end of the video is below:
The ending to the Twitch stream.pic.twitter.com/Dm5qneLVOS
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Discussing Possible Rule Change For Trans Wrestlers
- Saudi Arabia GEA Chairman Says There Is Talk About Hosting WWE Royal Rumble In 2026 or 2027
- The Undertaker Comments On His Issue With Great Gonzalez, Admits It Wasn’t His Fault
- Jake Roberts Says Fake Razor Ramon & Diesel Were ‘All Vince McMahon’