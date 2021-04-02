wrestling / News
WWE News: Two Things To Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown, Kayla Braxton to Interview Roman Reigns on Clubhouse
April 2, 2021
– WWE Smackdown is tonight, and WWE has posted their latest video with what you need to know before the show. You can see the video below and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.
– WWE is heading to the Clubhouse social media platform, with Kayla Braxton interviewing Roman Reigns next Tuesday:
.@WWERomanReigns and @KaylaBraxtonWWE will be talking about #WrestleMania LIVE on #Clubhouse this Tuesday, April 6th at 6:00pm ET!
↪ https://t.co/M1jaqdByzA pic.twitter.com/b74HjTng7H
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2021
