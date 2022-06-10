WWE News: Tyler Breeze Appears On UpUpDownDown, Stars At Annual Employee Party

– Tyler Breeze made an appearance on UpUpDownDown this week, playing some Evil Dead: The Game. Breeze, who was released from WWE in June of last year, appeared in the latest video for the channel as you can see below.

PWInsider reports that this is not a sign that Breeze has signed with the company. Rather, Breeze retained a deal for UpUpDownDown after he was released. The video was filmed in late May.

– PWInsider also notes that Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Raquel Rodriquez were all at the annual WWE party for company employees in Stamford, Connecticut on Thursday.