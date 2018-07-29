Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tyler Breeze Shuts Down Critical Fan, Tommaso Ciampa Schools Fans on How to Pronounce His Name, and Kurt Angle Tries to Steal Eddie Guerrero’s Car in Vintage Clip

July 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze posted a response on Twitter to a fan who commented on a clip from the NXT live event in Riverside, California. The clip featured performers in the tag team match, including Tyler Breeze, taking a break and doing the worm. You can check out the initial clip and critical fan response, along with Breeze’s own response to the fan, below.

– NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa posted a tweet earlier today where he teaches fans on the proper way to pronounce his last name. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released a vintage clip showing Kurt Angle trying and failing to steal Eddie Guerrero’s lowrider car from a July 29, 2004 edition of Smackdown. You can check out that clip below.

