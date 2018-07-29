WWE News: Tyler Breeze Shuts Down Critical Fan, Tommaso Ciampa Schools Fans on How to Pronounce His Name, and Kurt Angle Tries to Steal Eddie Guerrero’s Car in Vintage Clip

– WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze posted a response on Twitter to a fan who commented on a clip from the NXT live event in Riverside, California. The clip featured performers in the tag team match, including Tyler Breeze, taking a break and doing the worm. You can check out the initial clip and critical fan response, along with Breeze’s own response to the fan, below.

Absolutely the worst thing in all of wrestling. Shit like this is why it’s embarrassing to admit being a fan. — Grant Coleman (@GrantColeman81) July 29, 2018

Haha. Fun? U don’t like fun? Weird everyone else enjoyed it. Sorry you’re miserable man hopefully it turns around for ya. https://t.co/b8SPHrdxoR — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 29, 2018

– NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa posted a tweet earlier today where he teaches fans on the proper way to pronounce his last name. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Just to clarify for all of you ignorant podcasters, journalists, and fans out there trying to hop on the bandwagon. Proper pronunciation: Ciampa (CHAMP-uh) 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/n1FWO5udx1 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 29, 2018

– WWE released a vintage clip showing Kurt Angle trying and failing to steal Eddie Guerrero’s lowrider car from a July 29, 2004 edition of Smackdown. You can check out that clip below.