WWE Alum Tyler Reks Challenges People to Go Into Stores Without Masks In Streamed Video
Former WWE roster member Tyler Reks isn’t down with wearing a mask, and challenged people to walk into stories without wearing one in a video he streamed online. The video was shared on Twitter by another user, and you can see it below. In it, Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) says he walked into a store and when the greeter asked him if he needed a mask, he said no and just walked by. He tells his viewers to “don’t be sheep” while also saying that wearing masks is a choice and he doesn’t want to shame anyone for their choices if it “makes them feel comfortable.”
As he walks around the store, Reks challenges people to post videos walking into stores without masks. Reks’ comments come after Low Ki and Austin Aries both caught considerable criticism for taking stances against mask mandates.
As of now, 32 states require people to wear face coverings in public in order to try and curb the spread of COVID-19. Texas, where Reks is from, is among those states although it is not clear if he was in Texas when the video was filmed.
Reks signed with WWE in 2008, debuting in FCW before debuting on ECW the next year. He joined the Smackdown roster in 2010 after ECW closed and, after being drafted to Raw in 2011, teamed with Curt Hawkins for a while. He ultimately asked for and received his release in August of 2012.
Failed WWE “Superstar” Tyler Reks/Gabe Tuft challenges all to go into their local stores without a mask.
This was shot moments ago in Texas.
Texas just became the fourth state with more than 400,000 #COVID19 cases.#Dumbass pic.twitter.com/oX2xqjvUFg
— AJ Abbas (@TheAJUniverse) July 28, 2020
