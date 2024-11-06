WWE News: Tyrese Haliburton Names Top 5 Wrestlers, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Tyrese Haliburton has named his top five wrestlers of all-time in a new interview. The Indiana Pacers star was asked by Landon Buford who his all-time favorites were, and you can see the video below.

Haliburton listed his top five as John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns.

– WWE posted their latest Raw top 10, looking at the top moments from Monday’s show: