WWE News: Tyrese Haliburton Names Top 5 Wrestlers, Top 10 Raw Moments
November 5, 2024
– Tyrese Haliburton has named his top five wrestlers of all-time in a new interview. The Indiana Pacers star was asked by Landon Buford who his all-time favorites were, and you can see the video below.
Haliburton listed his top five as John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns.
