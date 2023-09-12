wrestling / News
WWE & UFC Merger Into TKO Receives Elaborate Display at NYSE
– The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani revealed that a huge display has been set up outside the New York Stock Exchange this morning, celebrity the newly closed merger of WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings, or TKO for short. You can check out a photo of the display outside the NYSE this morning below.
As noted, Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel will be ringing the opening bell this morning for trading at the NYSE. Endeavor also confirmed the closing of the merger as well.
This is the view outside the New York Stock Exchange this AM.
Massive day for UFC, WWE and Endeavor.
TKO Group Holdings will trade on the New York Stock Exchange as of today under the ticker symbol TKO. The deal is official. pic.twitter.com/ugmLXfEK3Y
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 12, 2023
