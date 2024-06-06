wrestling / News
WWE News: UFC Presence Expected For NXT Battleground, Ethan Page’s NXT Promo Praised
– NXT Battleground will have a presence from the UFC, according to a new report. Sunday’s show takes place in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex, and Fightful Select reports sources backstage in NXT said that they expect a “heavy” presence from the UFC at the PPV.
The report notes that while using the Octagon was pitched for the event, doing so would apparently cause logistical issues and thus it was unlikely to happen.
– Ethan Page’s promo in the main event of last night’s NXT earned a lot of praise from people backstage on the brand. Page cut a promo with Ava and Trick Williams, signing his WWE deal which included an immediate NXT Championship match with Williams at Battleground.
