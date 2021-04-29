WWE UK Broadcast Home Up for Sale

– The Daily Telegraph (via Deadline) reports that BT Sport, the UK broadcast home for the WWE, is currently up for sale. Amazon, Disney, and DAZN are said to be potential buyers. BT Sport currently holds the rights to the Premiere League and Champions League.

BT reportedly engaged investment bank Lazard regarding a partial sale of its sports TV arm as BT looks to increase its focus on broadband. When asked on the sale, a spokesperson with BT stated, “Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth. The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.”

A source for The Daily Telegraph noted that DAZN is “most keen” on the sale. Amazon and Disney declined to comment on the story. WWE programming moved to BT Sport in the UK in January 2020.