WWE UK Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: New York

– WWE has announced the UK Championship match to take place at NXT Takeover: New York. WALTER will defend the championship against Pete Dunne at the PPV, which takes place on April 5th in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

The updated card for the show is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners vs. The War Raiders

* WWE UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne