WWE Reportedly Working on Doing More in the UK

– According to a report by The Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats.com), WWE is apparently looking to do more in the United Kingdom. Triple H has also reportedly hinted at something bigger in the works for the UK soon.

Pete Dunne currently holds the WWE UK championship. He has also defended that title outside of WWE in other independent promotions. The title was unveiled in late 2016 before a tournament to crown the inaugural champion in 2017.