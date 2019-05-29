wrestling / News
WWE News: Andy Warkman Named VP & GM of UK and Ireland, Brother of Matt Sydal on 205 Live, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments This Week
– WWE issued a press release today on Andy Warkman being named the the Vice President and General Manager of WWE UK & Ireland. He will report directly to Stefan Kastenmüller, who is the newly promoted Senior VP and Group General Manager of EMEA. You can check out the full announcement below:
WWE® NAMES ANDY WARKMAN VP & GM, UK AND IRELAND
LONDON, UK & Stamford, Conn., May 28, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Andy Warkman as Vice President and General Manager, WWE UK & Ireland reporting directly to Stefan Kastenmüller, who was recently promoted to WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager EMEA.
In his new role, Warkman will lead WWE’s strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the UK and Ireland, and work with partners across all of WWE’s lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, advanced media, licensing and merchandising.
Warkman is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience working across the UK, Europe and Middle East. He spent the past 14 years at OSN where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Sport & Production, responsible for overseeing the network’s sports business, including rights negotiations, business development, distribution, digital, sponsorship and production. During this time, he worked extensively with WWE, helping grow and build the brand across MENA.
“We’ve been in business with Andy for more than a decade and he knows the WWE brand extremely well,” said Kastenmüller. “We have the utmost confidence that he will be able to build upon an already substantial business in this important region for WWE.”
Earlier in his career, Warkman was part of the founding team of the Extreme Sports Channel that he helped launch and was responsible for overseeing programming, production and rights acquisitions.
– Noam Dar returned to 205 Live this week and beat Mike Karma, aka Mike Sydal. Sydal is also the brother of former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal (aka Evan Bourne). You can check out a video clip of the match, and the Sydal Bros. commenting on the match on Twitter.
Thank you. #WWE #Wrestling #ProWrestling #205Live #Yoga #NAMASTE pic.twitter.com/TuFrtxOUUe
— ヨガモンスター Mike Sydal RYT (@Yogasault) May 29, 2019
I enjoyed tonight’s talent loaded episode of @WWE205Live. Having @McGuinnessNigel commentate while watching my brother @Yogasault’s match was the highlight of my night. 👁👁👁
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) May 29, 2019
– World Wrestling Entertainment released this week’s Top 10 video for Smackdown Live. You can check out that new video in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly “Flipped His Lid” Over Sami Zayn Mentioning AEW
- Backstage Details On Why Four-Way Elimination Match On WWE Raw Was Changed
- Vince Russo: ‘There’s No Question AEW and WWE Are in Bed Together’
- Jim Ross Says Martha Hart Is ‘Being A Little Selfish’ For Refusing to Allow Owen Hart To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame