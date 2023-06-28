WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.28.23: Seth Rollins Battles Damian Priest, More

WWE held a live event on its UK tour on Wednesday, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can check out the results from the Liverpool show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. The Imperium

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven

* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest