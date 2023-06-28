wrestling / News
WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.28.23: Seth Rollins Battles Damian Priest, More
June 28, 2023
WWE held a live event on its UK tour on Wednesday, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can check out the results from the Liverpool show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. The Imperium
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven
* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest
cody at #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/T8nUair6xx
— maddy (@maddyheartscody) June 28, 2023
end of Seth Rollins match ft Rhea & Dominik’s match #WWELiverpool #WWE pic.twitter.com/6mk4T2pCBz
— Abi✨ (@ab__7x) June 28, 2023
