WWE UK Stadium Event To Be Named Clash At The Castle
WWE has announced the name of ther upcoming stadium event in the UK, dubbing it Clash At The Castle. WWE announced that tickets go on sale for the September 3rd event on May 20th. The show will take place in Cardiff, Wales.
Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark today for the event name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The trademark is for entertainment services (aka the show) as well as merchandise.
WWE’s announcement reads:
Tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on sale Friday, May 20
WWE revealed the name of its first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years as WWE Clash at The Castle, emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Tickets for WWE Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20. To learn more about registering for an exclusive presale opportunity beginning Wednesday, May 18, please visit here.
The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”
Stick with WWE.com for more information on WWE Clash at the Castle over the coming weeks.
