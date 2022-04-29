WWE UK Stadium Event To Be Named Clash At The Castle

WWE has announced the name of ther upcoming stadium event in the UK, dubbing it Clash At The Castle. WWE announced that tickets go on sale for the September 3rd event on May 20th. The show will take place in Cardiff, Wales.

Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark today for the event name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The trademark is for entertainment services (aka the show) as well as merchandise.

WWE’s announcement reads: