wrestling / News
WWE UK Title Belt Stolen
December 7, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the WWE UK Title belt was stolen today from WALTER’s rental car, along with his passport, in Chicago, IL.
Timothy Thatcher’s rental car was also broken into. Both cars were victims of smash and grabs.
Apparently there has been a wave of cars being broken into around Logan Square in Chicago, which is where EVOLVE 142 takes place tonight. WALTER is set to face Josh Briggs on the show.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On If Vince McMahon Ever Considered Bringing Eric Bischoff to WWE In 1999 After WCW Sent Bischoff Home
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Backstage Animosity Between Undertaker & Hulk Hogan Following Survivor Series 1991, What Caused It
- Joey Janela Files Trademark For ‘The Bad Boy’, Apologizes To Rusev
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002