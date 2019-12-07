WWE UK Title Belt Stolen

PWInsider reports that the WWE UK Title belt was stolen today from WALTER’s rental car, along with his passport, in Chicago, IL.

Timothy Thatcher’s rental car was also broken into. Both cars were victims of smash and grabs.

Apparently there has been a wave of cars being broken into around Logan Square in Chicago, which is where EVOLVE 142 takes place tonight. WALTER is set to face Josh Briggs on the show.