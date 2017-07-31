WWE UK Title Match Set For PROGRESS NYC Show

– Jack Gallagher will face Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Championship at PROGRESS Wrestling’s upcoming New York City show. PROGRESS released a video of Gallagher announcing his appearance at the show, which you can see below.

In the video, Gallagher talks about his history with Dunne. He says that Travis Banks chose him as Dunne’s opponent due to a match stipulation for the show, adding that William Regal sanctioned the match.

The event takes place on August 12th in Queens at the Elmcor Center. You can get tickets here.