WWE UK Tour Begins Tomorrow – Full Lineups For Each Show
WWE will start a tour of the UK tomorrow for eight dates, with some shows featuring WALTER and NXT’s Tomasso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. Here’s the lineup for each event:
November 3 in Brighton at the Brighton Centre:
* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison
* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
November 4 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield:
* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison
* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
November 5 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham:
* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison
* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
November 6 in London at the SSE Arena Wembley:
* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker
November 7 in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre
* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus
* Cesaro vs. WALTER
* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler
* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss
November 8 in Leeds at the First Direct Arena:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre
* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus
* Cesaro vs. WALTER
* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler
* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss
November 9 in Nottingham at The Motorpoint Arena:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre
* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus
* Cesaro vs. WALTER
* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler
* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss
November 10 in Manchester at the AO Arena:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre
* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus
* Cesaro vs. WALTER
* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler
* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss
