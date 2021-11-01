WWE UK Tour Begins Tomorrow – Full Lineups For Each Show

WWE will start a tour of the UK tomorrow for eight dates, with some shows featuring WALTER and NXT’s Tomasso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. Here’s the lineup for each event:

November 3 in Brighton at the Brighton Centre:

* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison

* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

November 4 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield:

* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison

* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

November 5 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham:

* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison

* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

November 6 in London at the SSE Arena Wembley:

* Street Fight for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker

November 7 in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus

* Cesaro vs. WALTER

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss

November 8 in Leeds at the First Direct Arena:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus

* Cesaro vs. WALTER

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss

November 9 in Nottingham at The Motorpoint Arena:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus

* Cesaro vs. WALTER

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss

November 10 in Manchester at the AO Arena:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus

* Cesaro vs. WALTER

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss