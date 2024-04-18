wrestling / News

WWE UK Tour Live Results 4.18.24: Cody Rhodes Defends Universal Title, More

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw 1-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE had a stop on their UK tour on Thuesday night with Cody Rhodes battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the results from the Cardiff, Wales show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven

* Ricochet def. JD McDonagh

* Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Xavier Woods

* Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER & Finn Balor

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

