WWE UK Tour Live Results 4.18.24: Cody Rhodes Defends Universal Title, More
WWE had a stop on their UK tour on Thuesday night with Cody Rhodes battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the results from the Cardiff, Wales show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven
* Ricochet def. JD McDonagh
* Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Xavier Woods
* Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER & Finn Balor
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The magical moment when @BeckyLynchWWE
wishes you a Happy Birthday at #WWECardiff So worth the trip
from Ireland 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zX6DvPN59H
— NursieLT (@NursieLT) April 18, 2024
Line em all up #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/tWf1pFKjbh
— TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinscom) April 18, 2024
WOAH!!!
Cardiff was LOUD for Cody Rhodes tonight!#WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/uf3q6MULHq
— Wrestle Trends (@WrestleTrends) April 18, 2024
