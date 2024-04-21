wrestling / News
WWE UK Tour Live Results 4.20.24: Becky Lynch Faces Piper Niven, More
WWE held a stop on their UK live event tour in Belfast on Saturday, with Becky Lynch battling Piper Niven and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor
* JD McDonagh def. Ricochet
* Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kofi Kingston
* Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven
* Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Sami showing some respect to Finn in his home country! #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/Ydi7KbqODc
— 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒 (@asuka_charlotte) April 20, 2024
The duo we never knew we needed 😂 #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/zEuDTmNSYn
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2024
always knew @DMcIntyreWWE wanted to do the yeet 🤭 #WWEBelfast @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/gNbsrpCDUG
— casey♡ (@aj4rhea) April 20, 2024
