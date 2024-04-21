wrestling / News

WWE UK Tour Live Results 4.20.24: Becky Lynch Faces Piper Niven, More

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a stop on their UK live event tour in Belfast on Saturday, with Becky Lynch battling Piper Niven and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor

* JD McDonagh def. Ricochet

* Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kofi Kingston

* Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven

* Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading