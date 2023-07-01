WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.30.23: Finn Balor Attacks Seth Rollins, More

WWE’s UK tour ran through Newcastle on Friday, with Finn Balor attacking Seth Rollins on the show and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch defeated Piper Niven. Zoey Stark came out and demanded a match with Lynch.

* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest