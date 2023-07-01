wrestling / News
WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.30.23: Finn Balor Attacks Seth Rollins, More
WWE’s UK tour ran through Newcastle on Friday, with Finn Balor attacking Seth Rollins on the show and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Becky Lynch defeated Piper Niven. Zoey Stark came out and demanded a match with Lynch.
* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark
* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet
* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. Imperium
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest
always a good night when @BeckyLynchWWE is around #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/AzAUP7Q9YC
— merch girl corrie ミ☆ (@red__canary21) June 30, 2023
@WWEUK @WWERollins Loved #wwenewcastle great evening !🔥 pic.twitter.com/KSKVsd61sa
— ⚡️🍀 (@F1SpudTwitch) June 30, 2023
😱 😱 😱 @FinnBalor couldn't wait until #MITB, he just attacked @WWERollins at #WWENewcastle! pic.twitter.com/z6QEz0TfGH
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023
