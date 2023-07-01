WWE UK Tour Live Results From Sheffield: Seth Rollins Defends Title, More

WWE held a stop on its UK tour in Sheffield, England on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* Alpha Academy & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven

* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest

The moment I lost my voice singing to @CodyRhodes entrance 😂 but worth it. Hopefully next time I get to meet him and thank him for helping me through some though times 🙂 thank you @CodyRhodes and @WWE #wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/fPwMArPkd3 — James (@kuzzy77) June 30, 2023

RHEA JUMPING FROM TOP ROPE THEN NATTIE DOING WHATEVER NATTIE DID I WAS DYING #wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/KVCa3x3QBV — Zeb (@Over_Caffinated) June 30, 2023