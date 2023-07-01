wrestling / News
WWE UK Tour Live Results From Sheffield: Seth Rollins Defends Title, More
WWE held a stop on its UK tour in Sheffield, England on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* Alpha Academy & Matt Riddle def. Imperium
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven
* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest
The moment I lost my voice singing to @CodyRhodes entrance 😂 but worth it. Hopefully next time I get to meet him and thank him for helping me through some though times 🙂 thank you @CodyRhodes and @WWE #wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/fPwMArPkd3
— James (@kuzzy77) June 30, 2023
RHEA JUMPING FROM TOP ROPE THEN NATTIE DOING WHATEVER NATTIE DID I WAS DYING #wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/KVCa3x3QBV
— Zeb (@Over_Caffinated) June 30, 2023
THIS IS WHEN SHE POINTS TO MY SIGN AND I FULLY CRIED I LOVE YOU BECKY!!! 🫶🏻😭😭😍 #WWESheffield @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/dpHrx69eH4
— alex ☽ #ManInTheBank (@laurengermxn) June 29, 2023
