WWE UK Tour Live Results From Sheffield: Seth Rollins Defends Title, More

June 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a stop on its UK tour in Sheffield, England on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* Alpha Academy & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven

* Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest

