WWE UK Tour Results 4.26.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Finn Balor, More

April 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

WWE began their tour of the UK on Wednesday night in Birmingham, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Seth Rollins def. The Miz

* Rick Boogs def. Baron Corbin in short order, which led to Corbin demanding another match.

* Butch def. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory by DQ

* Alpha Academy def. Maximum Male Models

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Bayley

* Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis

* Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler

* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

