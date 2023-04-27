WWE UK Tour Results 4.26.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Finn Balor, More

WWE began their tour of the UK on Wednesday night in Birmingham, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Seth Rollins def. The Miz

* Rick Boogs def. Baron Corbin in short order, which led to Corbin demanding another match.

* Butch def. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory by DQ

* Alpha Academy def. Maximum Male Models

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Bayley

* Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis

* Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler

* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

The All-Mighty World Tour kicks off tonight at #WWEBirmingham and goes all through Europe before I win back my US Title at #WWEBacklash! Let’s roll!! 👊🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kAYdS2PyX1 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 26, 2023

Bayley ripping signs and Dakota Kai trying to give someone back their sign that they dropped in the background gotta love Damage CTRL #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/HBn448UzN9 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) April 26, 2023