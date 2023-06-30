wrestling / News
WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.29.23: Tag Team Title Match, More
WWE held the latest show on their UK tour in Dublin on Thursday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results of the show below, courtesy of Locks Results:
* Sheamus def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
* Lyra Valkyria def. Scarlett
* Charlotte Flair def. Bianca Belair and Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. AJ Styles & LA Knight. Knight and Styles took out Theory after the bout.
* Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos, The O.C., and Pretty Deadly
What a surprise 😍 @Real_Valkyria ❤️🇮🇪 #WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/0inVvkUjld
— James Hoare (@James_Hoare2301) June 29, 2023
YEAHHHHH @RealLAKnight #WWEDublin #WWELive pic.twitter.com/ZojnpvzOfO
— Luke 🇮🇪 (@lfcluke_7) June 29, 2023
AND STILL!!!! @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight #WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/DLIoT8Csc0
— Rhyino (@FTUN94) June 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sting Speaks After AEW Dynamite, Says He May Have Lost a Tooth In Main Event
- Sami Zayn’s Charity Shirt Removed After Cease & Desist Order
- Mick Foley Looks Back at Iconic Hell in a Cell Match With Undertaker, Original Plan For Cage Bump
- Nova On How ECW Got Away With Using Licensed Music For Theme Songs Without Royalties