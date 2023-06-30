WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.29.23: Tag Team Title Match, More

WWE held the latest show on their UK tour in Dublin on Thursday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results of the show below, courtesy of Locks Results:

* Sheamus def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

* Lyra Valkyria def. Scarlett

* Charlotte Flair def. Bianca Belair and Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. AJ Styles & LA Knight. Knight and Styles took out Theory after the bout.

* Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos, The O.C., and Pretty Deadly