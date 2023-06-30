wrestling / News

WWE UK Tour Live Results 6.29.23: Tag Team Title Match, More

June 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens Sami Zayn WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE held the latest show on their UK tour in Dublin on Thursday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results of the show below, courtesy of Locks Results:

* Sheamus def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

* Lyra Valkyria def. Scarlett

* Charlotte Flair def. Bianca Belair and Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. AJ Styles & LA Knight. Knight and Styles took out Theory after the bout.

* Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos, The O.C., and Pretty Deadly

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading