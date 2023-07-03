wrestling / News
WWE UK Tour Results 7.2.23: Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Defend Tag Titles, More
WWE held a stop on its UK tour in Cardiff on Sunday, with a Tag Team Championship main event. You can see the results from the show below, per Locks Results:
* Charlotte Flair def. Bayley
* Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar
* Rey Mysterio def. LA Knight
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. AJ Styles
* Sheamus def. Karrion Kross
* The Brawling Brutes def. Hit Row
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Bianca Belair
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos, The O.C. and Pretty Deadly.
WWE Live has been so so cool so far #WWECardiff @WWE @cooploopz pic.twitter.com/HQbtj7ikIZ
— char (@salinesxlution) July 2, 2023
My son just met his hero @reymysterio at #WWECardiff
He was shell shocked for 10 minutes afterwards 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qcMsZ5ITob
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 2, 2023
