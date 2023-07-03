WWE UK Tour Results 7.2.23: Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Defend Tag Titles, More

WWE held a stop on its UK tour in Cardiff on Sunday, with a Tag Team Championship main event. You can see the results from the show below, per Locks Results:

* Charlotte Flair def. Bayley

* Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar

* Rey Mysterio def. LA Knight

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. AJ Styles

* Sheamus def. Karrion Kross

* The Brawling Brutes def. Hit Row

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Bianca Belair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos, The O.C. and Pretty Deadly.