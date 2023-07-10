WWE Announces UK Tour for This October

WWE just completed a tour of the UK and have already announced they will return to the area this October. The company announced a three-day tour with stops in London, Nottingham and Glasgow. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Talent advertised include the Usos, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Asuka and the Street Profits.

Tickets for WWE Live are available this Friday, July 14, with an exclusive presale beginning this Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. BST, so click here to register now.

*Talent subject to change.