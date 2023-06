WWE UK Tour Begins Today, Updated Lineups

The WWE will begin a tour of the UK today, culminating in Saturday’s Money in the Bank PPV event in London. Here are the advertised lineups:

June 28 – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy vs. Imperium

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Piper Niven

June 29 – Utilita Arena in Sheffield:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Matt Riddle & New Day vs. Imperium

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Piper Niven

June 29 – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. AJ Styles

* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

* Santos Escobar and Solo Sikoa also featured

June 30 – Friday Night Smackdown – O2 Arena in London:

* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

July 1 – Money in the Bank – O2 Arena in London:

* Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

July 2 – International Arena in Cardiff, Wales