WWE News: Company Reportedly Using Less Indy Talents as Extras, Nikki Cross’ New Ring Name Is Official

WWE has unbooked several independent talents that they had set for extras for the coming weeks, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that a number of talents who had been booked were told they would not be needed and that WWE is reducing the number of planned outside talents for TV, booking just two extras in some situations.

The company has been doing several cost-cutting moves over the last few months and during financial results calls have discussed how bringing back live events will result in higher operating costs than they’ve had during the pandemic.

– The site also notes that Nikki Cross’ ring name has been officially changed to Nikki ASH for her “Almost a Superhero” gimmick.