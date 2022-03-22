wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Appears on True Geordie Podcast, Logan Paul’s WWE Theme
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
– The Undertaker made a recent appearance on the True Geordie Podcast promoting WrestleMania. You can see the video below for the episode, described as follows:
“This week, WWE Superstar, The Undertaker a.k.a. Mark Calaway is on the podcast to speak about his iconic career, the creation of his unique character, his personal struggles and much more.”
– The WWE Music YouTube channel released Logan Paul’s WWE theme song, “Heart Cold”:
