WWE News: Undertaker & Bubba Ray Dudley Appear On NXT, Tatum Paxley Goes After Thea Hail’s Eye
– The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley made an appearance on this week’s NXT to promote the WWE LFG finale. The two LFG coaches appeared with the women’s finalists Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling ahead of the finale and gave them some advice, with Taker noting that whoever wins the NXT contract will have a big target on their back before several members of the NXT women’s division confronted Steel and Sterling:
This is just the start.
While both are in the #WWELFG Finals, @MensahTamStock and @zena_wwe already have a target on their back within the NXT Women's Division. 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/z1L33CyPxE
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025
– Tatum Paxley isn’t doing well after her friends Gigi Dolin and Shotzi got released, as seen on tonight’s show. Paxley snapped backstage after seeing Karmen Petrovic and Thea Hail talking backstage, and ranted about how all you can’t rely on friends because they’ll leave. She took issue with Hail, which led to a match that ended in DQ after Paxley tried to gouge Hail’s eye out.
Paxley continued the assault post-match until the referee and officials pulled her off of Hail.
😱 😱 😱@TatumPaxley has SNAPPED!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AqCHs2dWA9
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025
