WWE News: The Undertaker’s Funniest Moments Playlist, Roman Reigns Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new episode of WWE Playlist is out featuring The Undertaker’s funniest moments. You can check out the video below:

– Also online is a new episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger painting Roman Reigns in his newish heel persona:

