WWE News: The Undertaker Shares a Photo of His Gun Safe, Big Show Visits the Miami Dolphins, and Full Naomi vs. Natalya Summerslam Match

– The Undertaker shared a photo of a gun safe from his wife Michelle McCool and built by Rhino Metals on Instagram. You can check out the photo and caption Undertaker shared below.

”Thank you @rhinometals for building a safe for all my 2a toys to Rest In Peace in!! Also, a big thank you @mimicalacool for the best father’s day gift ever! Now back to the DARK SIDE….”

– WWE Superstar, Big Show, recently visited the Miami Dolphins during the team’s training camp. You can check out a photo the Dolphins tweeted of his visit online below.

Yesterday we had @WWETheBigShow join us on the sidelines during Training Camp.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ExJEGCMDmt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2018

– WWE released a full match video of Naomi vs. Natalya for the Smackdown women’s title at last year’s Slammiversary event. You can check out the full match video in the player below.