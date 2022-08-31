WWE Announces Undertaker One-Man Show For Extreme Rules Weekend

The Undertaker is bringing his one-man show to Extreme Rules in October. WWE announced on Wednesday that the WWE Hall of Famer’s 1 deadMAN Show will take place on October 7th in Philadelphia on Extreme Rules weekend. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday.

The full announcement reads:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO PHILADELPHIA ON OCTOBER 7

Tickets On Sale This Tuesday, September 6

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia ahead of WWE Extreme Rules®.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, September 6 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place Saturday, October 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets are currently available via wellsfargocenterphilly.com and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.