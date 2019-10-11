– PWInsider reports WWE consulted with the Networks to make sure each side was happy with what talents they ended up with as the plan is to keep the rosters separate as much as possible after the Draft is completed. Though executives were consulted, WWE made the final determinations. The company is keeping the Draft plans heavily under wraps.

– The Undertaker is headed to India for promotional appearances for WWE.

– Tickets are on sale today for the 2019 WWE TLC PPV in Minneapolis.

– Added to the schedule is a 11/16 Washington, DC live event, an 11/23 Supershow in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a 12/12 live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a Friday 12/13 Smackdown taping in Milwaukee and a Saturday 12/14 live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

– NXT has a live event tonight in Coral Gables, Florida.