WWE News: Undertaker’s Tag Team Title Partners On Latest Playlist, Indi Hartwell on Being NXT Women’s Tag Champion

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the Undertaker’s various partners for his Tag Team Title runs. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“From Kane to The Rock, look back at The Undertaker’s partners for all of his Tag Team Title reigns.”

– Indi Hartwell was on the latest WWE Now Down Under discussing her reign as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Candice LeRae and more:

