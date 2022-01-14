WWE, UNICEF Teaming For School Grants In Road to WrestleMania Sweepstakes

WWE and UNICEF are teaming up to partner a Road to WrestleMania Sweepstakes that will bestow $2,000 grants to school. WWE and UNICEF announced a program eligible to schools and education programs in the US who work with students in grades 2 through 8 and have five teachers signed up with active UNICEF Kid Power accounts.

To enter, the schools must complete 10 or more Kid Power Up videos between January 4th and April 1st, which unlocks a ready-to-use therapeutic food for a severely malnourished child in need. Four schools will be selected and awarded a $2,000 grant to make a difference in their school or community, and each school will also be named a WWE Community Champion.

You can find out more here.