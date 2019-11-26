WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

– We have a new United States champion following this week’s episode of Raw. Rey Mysterio defeated AJ Styles on Monday’s episode to begin his second reign with the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Humberto Carrillo was originally supposed to face Styles, but got attacked by The O.C. Mysterio won a Fatal Four-Way match, defeating Randy Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre, to earn the shot. Mysterio won despite Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s interference with help from Randy Orton.

Mysterio’s win comes a night after he lost his bid against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Styles’ reign ends at 134 days, having won the championship from Ricochet at Extreme Rules.