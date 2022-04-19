wrestling / News
WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw
We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s Raw. Theory defeated Finn Balor on Monday’s show to win the title. After the match, the Red Brand’s heels came out to celebrate and Vince McMahon appeared as well.
This mark’s Theory’s first run with the title and ends Balor’s run at 49 days. Balor won the title from Damian Priest on the February 28th episode of Raw.
HE DID IT. HE DID IT. HE ACTUALLY DID IT!
THEORY WINS! THEORY WINS! THEORY WINS!#AndNew #USChampion @austintheory1!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tkBoXLEll7
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022
It's a THEORY CELEBRATION on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/cv0ugGXCZd
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022
Look who's here!!!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HTrsYlWZFU
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022
IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!
The NEW #USChampion @austintheory1 has earned his selfie with Mr. McMahon on #WWERaw. 📱📸 pic.twitter.com/kIzvDYbKkw
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022
