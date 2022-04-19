WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s Raw. Theory defeated Finn Balor on Monday’s show to win the title. After the match, the Red Brand’s heels came out to celebrate and Vince McMahon appeared as well.

This mark’s Theory’s first run with the title and ends Balor’s run at 49 days. Balor won the title from Damian Priest on the February 28th episode of Raw.