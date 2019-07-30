wrestling / News
WWE United States Championship Match Set For SummerSlam
July 29, 2019
– AJ Styles has an opponent for his United States Championship defense at SummerSlam following Monday’s Raw. During a this week’s episode, Ricochet won a Gauntlet Match that also included Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and Sami Zayn to earn a shot at the title he lost to Styles.
SummerSlam takes place on August 11th in Toronto, Ontario and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw ends.
